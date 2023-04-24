UCLM Webmasters rule first Cesafi Esports League finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc.’s (Cesafi) longest-running sports event, the Cesafi Esports League (CEL), officially closed its curtains on Sunday with the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters crowned as its inaugural champions.

The Webmasters bucked a slow start against the eventual runners-up, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 1-2, in the best-of-five championship match featuring the Mobile Legends Bang Bang last Sunday at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

UC tied the match 2-2 and went on to win the final round to emerge as champions, 3-2.

The Webmasters was manned by Cliff Godwin Didal, Rhamiz Mag-aso, Juden Baguio, Justin Frank Quieta, and Kent Louie Peroso.

Mag-aso was named the “Most Valuable Player” after tallying five kills, six assists, and afflicting 34,070 damage in the crucial round five match.

Despite the loss, the Warriors put up a good fight behind its players in Zeke Swayze Himaya, Paul Emmanuel Corsino, Charles Alejo, Elian Thaddeus Amores, Joel Vince Aying, James Rey Lumacang, Kevin Noel Camajalan, and Reynaldo Almacin Jr.

HARDWORKING VOLUNTEERS

For tournament director Ryan Abarquez Balbuena, the inaugural season of the CEL was nothing short of being successful thanks to its team of volunteer students coming from various Cesafi-member schools.

“Successful kaayo atong inaugural season sa CEL tungod ni sa student volunteers nga mao nagdala sa production ug tanan aspects sa atong tournament. Dedicated kaayo ang tanan volunteers sa pag organize aning tournament,” said Abarquez.

“Usa pud sa nakahatag ug success ang pagtabang sa Mobile Legends National nga nag train namo. Ang quality mismo sa live streaming ug productions nasunod namo sa pang national level tungod sa ilang pagtabang ug pag train namo.”

ESPORTS PLAYERS SCHOLARSHIP

Balbuena revealed that Cesafi member schools are now starting to consider providing scholarships to its Esports athletes after witnessing the magnitude and popularity of Esports in Cebu.

So far, only USC offers scholarships to Esports athletes among Cesafi member schools.

“Nalipay sad mi nga other Cesafi schools are already working on providing scholarships because nakita nila unsa ka dako ang Esports. Pero ilaha jud gi prioritize para sa athletes ang grades jud,” said Balbuena.

Balbuena also said that more Cesafi member schools will participate next season in September.

