PH weather will be generally fair, hot, humid on Tuesday, April 25

MANILA, Philippines — The country will see generally fair, hot, and humid weather on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The state weather bureau likewise reported on Wednesday afternoon that no low pressure area or storms are currently monitored within the Philippine area of responsibility.

Pagasa weather specialist Daniel James Villamil, however, said that chances of localized thunderstorms are possible around the afternoon and evening.

“Sa Luzon, asahan pa rin natin na magpapatuloy itong pangkalahatang maaliwalas na panahon, mainit at maalinsangan sa umaga hanggang sa tanghali, ngunit sa hapon at gabi asahan ang mga tiyansa ng localized thunderstorms, ” said Pagasa weather specialist Daniel James Villamil.

(In Luzon, we can still expect this general clear weather to continue, hot and humid in the morning until noon, but in the afternoon and evening expect the chances of localized thunderstorms.)

The forecast temperature range in key cities or areas across the country for Tuesday will be:

Metro Manila: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 26 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 21 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 28 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

No gale warning was likewise raised over the country’s coasts. Pagasa noted that only slight to moderate sea conditions are expected throughout the country’s in-land seas and surrounding seaboards on Tuesday.

