PH weather will be generally fair, hot, humid on Tuesday, April 25
MANILA, Philippines — The country will see generally fair, hot, and humid weather on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.
The state weather bureau likewise reported on Wednesday afternoon that no low pressure area or storms are currently monitored within the Philippine area of responsibility.
Pagasa weather specialist Daniel James Villamil, however, said that chances of localized thunderstorms are possible around the afternoon and evening.
“Sa Luzon, asahan pa rin natin na magpapatuloy itong pangkalahatang maaliwalas na panahon, mainit at maalinsangan sa umaga hanggang sa tanghali, ngunit sa hapon at gabi asahan ang mga tiyansa ng localized thunderstorms, ” said Pagasa weather specialist Daniel James Villamil.
(In Luzon, we can still expect this general clear weather to continue, hot and humid in the morning until noon, but in the afternoon and evening expect the chances of localized thunderstorms.)
The forecast temperature range in key cities or areas across the country for Tuesday will be:
- Metro Manila: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 17 to 26 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 22 to 21 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 28 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
No gale warning was likewise raised over the country’s coasts. Pagasa noted that only slight to moderate sea conditions are expected throughout the country’s in-land seas and surrounding seaboards on Tuesday.
RELATED STORIES
Pagasa: Warm Monday in most parts of PH
INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.