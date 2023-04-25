Cleanse the police force, senators urge new PNP chief

MANILA, Philippines — Cleansing the police force was among the main hopes of senators for Police Major General Benjamin Acorda Jr. as he took the helm of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday.

In separate messages, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel, Senator Ronald dela Rosa, and Senator Risa Hontiveros aired their expectations for the newly sworn-in PNP chief, citing his work as head of the Directorate for Intelligence and the Northern Mindanao police force.

READ: Benjamin Acorda Jr. is new PNP chief

Dela Rosa, who served as PNP chief under the Duterte administration, said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. did “very extensive research” before setting to stone Acorda as “the right and the best choice” to lead the PNP.

“Gen. Acorda’s exposure is in the field of intelligence, particularly counterintelligence, which is badly needed in the internal cleansing program of the PNP. He is a silent operator and a very professional officer who doesn’t give in to pressures from selfish politicians,” dela Rosa said.

His stint as the head of the Northern Mindanao police is also among the major chapters in Acorda’s police career.

Zubiri said the entire region has “immense trust” in Acorda, noting that they have witnessed his “able leadership” in Northern Mindanao.

Under Acorda’s tenure as regional police director, Zubiri said the streets and communities of Northern Mindanao became “safer and more peaceful” as it saw a 9.4 percent crime rate decline from January to June 2022.

“Our trust in our law enforcement agencies [is] much higher. We have seen firsthand how his leadership has led to a sharper, more active police force, and I have no doubt that what he has done for [Northern Mindanao], he will be able to do for the whole country as well,” Zubiri added.

Hontiveros, meanwhile, said she has “very reliable sources” from the PNP who can attest to Acorda being “well-meaning and idealistic.”

“These are qualities the PNP needs now that links to drug syndicates and illegal gambling, among other criminal elements, have been exposed. The PNP is highly politicized and full of problems that stand in the way of law enforcement and justice,” she said.

The opposition senator also said Acorda’s experience in leading the national police force’s intelligence and counterintelligence efforts “will be an important asset to deep-cleanse the PNP ranks.”

“I am certain he will rise to the challenge,” Hontiveros stressed.

Pimentel echoed the sentiment of Hontiveros, raising his firm challenge for the PNP chief who has yet to warm his seat: “Clean up the force. Strengthen and use internal affairs. Be strict as a PNP chief.”

Acorda replaced fellow Ilocano and former PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., who stepped down from the post after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Acorda, the second PNP chief under the Marcos administration, will only lead the police organization for less than eight months since he is set to retire on Dec. 5. Acorda inherits the perennial challenge of weeding out ties of the police force to illegal drug operations, among other errant activities.

READ: Getting to know new PNP chief Maj. Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr.

Acorda will inherit the perennial challenge of cleansing the police ranks of ties to illegal drugs, among other errant activities.

He has since vowed to ensure under his leadership that “no police should be involved in pushing, using, or whatever means of the illegal drug trade.”

Or else, Acorda warned, they will be charged and removed from service.

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP