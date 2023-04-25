DOLE 7 releases P4.9M in wages to TUPAD workers in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE 7), released a total of P4.94 million in wages to over 1,000 Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers in Bohol on April 14 and April 17, 2023.

DOLE 7 said the regional office released P4,941,600 in wages to workers from the municipalities of Cortes, Maribojoc, Catigbian, Loon, Calape, Tubigon, Panglao, Dauis, and Baclayon.

Some 319 of these workers were from Loon town.

The TUPAD workers did various community works, including clean-up, coastal cleaning, and agro-forestry community projects.

DOLE 7 said each of the TUPAD workers in Bohol received P4,350.00 for their 10-day work.

TUPAD workers were also covered with a one-year group personal accident insurance shouldered by DOLE 7.

TUPAD is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced, underemployed, and seasonal workers for a minimum period of 10 days, but not more than 30 days, depending on the nature of their work. /rcg

