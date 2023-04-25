Cesafi Esports League plans to add Valorant next season

CEBU CITY, Philippines— More Esports games will be featured in the next season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Esports League (CEL) following its highly successful inaugural season that wrapped up on Sunday, April 23.

According to the tournament director/manager Ryan Abarquez Balbuena, they’ve been receiving tons of suggestions from Esports athletes to add more games in their next season.

One of their planned additions was the popular free-to-play online first-person tactical hero shooter, Valorant. This PC game was one of the most popular online Esports games these days.

“Magpuno mi ug usa ka game, ang Valorant. Planning to add more, but nag lack mi sa players,” said Balbuena.

“We’re looking at both the quantity and quality sa mga players to add more games,” he added.

CEL’s inaugural season featured Mobile Legends Bang Bang, which the UCLM Webmasters won.

In terms of venue and equipment, Balbuena said that they already have both since the Valorant is played on a gaming PC unlike Mobile Legends which is played on a mobile phone.

Balbuena said they plan to have a dry-run of the Valorant during the CEL pre-season that is scheduled later this year.

Aside from the Valorant, CEL organizers are also considering the addition of another Esports game, Defense of the Ancients 2 (DotA 2) soon.

