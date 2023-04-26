Symfoni Nichols condominium is summer-ready; Launches a Newly-Completed Amenity Deck

Gaisano-lead and Cebuano real estate developer Taft Properties surprises its condominium homeowners and potential buyers just in time for summer!

Last April 20, 2023, Taft Properties’ officials unveiled the completed amenity deck of its mid-rise condominium project, the Symfoni Nichols. Purposely designed to provide Symfoni Nichols homeowners comfort and convenience, the amenity deck is located at the second level, accessible and connecting the property’s Alto and Bossa Towers.

The event was led by Vicsal VP Group Treasurer Jennifer Musni, Chief Finance Officer Felix Tiukinhoy, Finance Controller Dynna Rose Golez, and Sale Admin Manager Lorelie Racuya.

Symfoni Nichols by Taft Properties Complete Amenity Deck Features

Symfoni Nichols’ amenity deck provides homeowners with numerous communal features that promote social interaction, such as beautifully landscaped gardens, a basketball court, a multi-purpose hall, a children’s play area, a game room, a study room, and a modern fitness gym.

A highlight of the launch of the Symfoni Nichols amenity deck is the unveiling of the adult and children’s pools. Ideal for this time of year, residents can beat the summer heat and enjoy swimming in the adult and children’s swimming pools which feature an infinity edge.

Symfoni Nichols continues to impress with its pleasant living experience in tune with the good life that seamlessly integrates unique elements, all while offering convenient city living at an affordable price. So it’s no surprise that residents find themselves ideally in sync with the good life at Symfoni Nichols.

The Symfoni Nichols condominium project by Taft Properties is located at Nichols Park Subdivision, Nichols Heights, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City. Book a site tour by contacting the Taft Properties Cebu office at +63322666101. To know more about the condominium development, visit the Symfoni Nichols website.

