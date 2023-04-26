IN PHOTOS: Artists from Isabela make rice art portrait of content creator Rendon Labador

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Giovani Garinga from Isabela shared a series of photos showcasing their rice art portrait of content creator Rendon Labador.

Netizens were impressed with this rice work of art that is going viral on social media.

“We are group of rice artist residing here in San Sebastian Ramon, Isabela. So basically, rice po ang medium namin,” he said.

According to Garinga, the inspiration of the artwork came from another artist who also did a motivational rice art that went viral.

“When the motivational rice of sir Rendon went viral, that gave us the idea who our next subject would be,” Garinga told CDN Digital.

The artwork is available for purchase at P100,000, as revealed by Garinga.

The masterpiece was completed by a team of artists composed of Ryan Guiang, Bryan Guiang, Ramil Bagion, Mike Acosta, Marvin Astraquillo, and Leo Dordulo in just three days.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Young Cebuana artist uses Rubik’s Cube for artwork

FACES OF CEBU: Mariolindo Anuada, 25, tattoo artist