CTU grad lands in Top 8 of April 2023 Civil Engineers Licensure Exam

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | April 29,2023 - 10:26 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Cebu Technological University (CTU) main campus graduate landed in the Top 10 of the April 2023 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination.

CTU’s Cristine Magbago Remolisan ranked 8th with an average rating of 89 percent.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the results on Saturday morning, April 29.

The PRC also announced that 5,887 out of 16,936 (34.76 percent) successfully passed the exams held on April 23 and 24 in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, and Palawan.

Garret Wilkenson Ching Sia of the De La Salle University-Manila and Alexis Castillo Alegado of the Mariano Marcos State University-Batac shared the first spot with their 92.10 percent average rating.

