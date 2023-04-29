Gardo Versoza nagbebenta ng gym equipment para sa pangalawang angioplasty

KASALUKUYANG lumilikom ng pondo ang aktor na si Gardo Versoza para sa kanyang ikalawang angioplasty.

Sa kanyang Instagram page ay ibinandera niya ang isang video kung saan makikitang sumasayaw ang aktor habang nasa likuran naman niya ang kanyang mga gym equipment.

“For sale: all-in-one gym equipment, compact, ideal for condo. [Reason for selling:] need to raise funds for second angioplasty procedure,” saad ni Gardo sa IG post niya noong Martes, April 25.

Tila kuha ang naturang video bago pa man mangyari ang kanyang atake sa puso noong nagdaang buwan dahil ayon sa kanyang post ay miss na raw niya ang pagsasayaw.

Marami naman sa mga netizens ang nagpaabot ng kanilang dasal para sa tuluyang paggaling ni Gardo.

“Get well soon, I love that you embraced practicality, and your health is your great priority. I would have purchased that from you to help, but I don’t live near you tho,” saad ng isang netizen.

