Ashana Coast Residences: The ideal home in Liloan, Cebu

LILOAN, Cebu — Contempo’s new development will change coastal living in Metro Cebu, making community life more sustainable, resilient, and dynamic.

Premier developer, Contempo Property Holdings, Inc. redefines the ideal home under the new normal as it broke ground on its newest project, the Ashana Coast Residences in Barangay Catarman, Liloan town on April 5, 2022.

True to their resilience, Contempo’s executives braved the rain for their groundbreaking, led by Contempo President Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Beverly Dayanan, with special guests that included Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco and the members of the Municipal Council.

Dayanan said that Ashana aims to highlight sustainability and resilience in its design, a concept they realized after Cebu suffered more than two years of pandemic aggravated by the wrath of super typhoon Odette in December 2021.

“So we in Contempo had to rethink, we had to reimagine, reconceptualize, and redesign our own sense of community inspired by resilience, love for the family, something that is built to last with time. And so our project, Ashana Coast Residence, the joy of coastal living, came out,” she said.

Ashana, which means “good for the heart” in Persian, will be a safe haven where families can comfortably work, study, stay fit, and even grow food in their own homes.

Home reimagined

Ashana Coast Residences makes use of superior technology to create more durable houses within an innovative and self-sufficient community.

The 128 households will be secured in a network of CCTVS, making it an exclusive secured community but still highly accessible with wide main roads at 12 meters and secondary roads at 10 meters.

Four house models are designed to incorporate a home office, fitness area, sanitation nook, prayer wall, and an outdoor space for a home garden.

Homewoners can choose among the Coral, Gold, Pearl, and Fortune house models.

Ashana, which means “good for the heart” in Persian, will be a safe haven where families can comfortably work, study, stay fit, and even grow food in their own homes.

Ashana will also provide ammenities to residents such as a multi-purpose clubhouse, fitness gym, parks and playground, infinity pool, basketball court, and barbecue station.

The sea and sky viewing deck and the chapel will be sights to wonder for those who seek calm while the outdoorsy hobbyist can enjoy the jogging trails, blooms park, edible garden, and wellness zones.

Ashana will have what the community will need, including a commercial strip with modern conveniences like a water and laundry stations, convenience stores, and coffee shops.

The place to be

Strategically placed in the progressive town of Liloan, choosing Ashana is also choosing economic and sustainable development.

Mayor Garcia-Frasco said that as the town works on its cityhood, it has built the tenents of urban development balanced with environmental preservation.

The town is home to existing and upcoming developments that include the world-class 18-hole Liloan Golf, Pier 88 Port and Commercial Development that will serve as marine highway linking Liloan to the rest of Cebu, Liloan Park, and the lifestyle Bay Mall.

State-run Cebu Technological University will soon be opened ensuring the proximity of quality education for residents. The town also plans to open a Children’s Hospital in the coming years.

Ashana Coast Residences, located just minutes from the heart of Liloan town, stands in the sweet spot between the bustling urban center and the peaceful serenity of the coast.

Choosing Ashana is choosing a lifetime haven for the family.