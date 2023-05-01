NAIA T3 power outage: Flights from Cebu affected

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram May 01,2023 - 11:11 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 10 flights at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) have been affected after Terminal 3 the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) suffered power problems on May 1.

All affected flights from MCIA were bound to and from Manila, said Edilyth Maribojoc, corporate affairs head of the GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC).

Of the 10, two were cancelled. These are flights 5J 553 from Manila to Cebu, and 5J 554 from Cebu to Manila.

The rest had their departures postponed to a later date, Maribojoc added.

The delayed flights are the following:

Z2759 Manila-Cebu

Z2760 Cebu-Manila

5J551 Manila-Cebu

5J552 Cebu-Manila

5J567 Manila-Cebu

5J568 Cebu-Manila

5J563 Manila-Cebu

5J564 Cebu-Manila

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), the government body managing and operating the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), reported that they experienced a power outage at 1:05 a.m. on Monday.

MIAA further said its engineering team is working with technical personnel of the Manila Electric Railroad and Light Company to pin down the cause of the power failure.

It also apologized for the inconvenience the power failure may have brought upon air travelers. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

