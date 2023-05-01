Liza Soberano named one of Hollywood’s ‘exciting young actors’ by US magazine

Even if Liza Soberano has yet to make her Hollywood debut, it seemed that she already caught the attention of the global press as she was named one of the most exciting young actors to watch out for.

Soberano, along with five up-and-coming stars, was named one of Hollywood’s “exciting young actors” by the U.S.-based lifestyle magazine “Town and Country,” as seen in their official Instagram account on Saturday, April 29.

In the magazine feature, the actress, donning a pastel pink dress and multicolored bead accessories, appeared to be wearing a short wig as she posed with her right hand cupping her chin.

“How can you spot this year’s hottest new talent? Just follow the jewels… we highlight six exciting young actors to keep an eye on. Starting with Liza Soberano,” the feature began.

The magazine also took note of the “Forevermore” star’s shining career in the Philippines, where she was described as a “veteran model and actress” who is set to debut as a Hollywood star in “Lisa Frankenstein.”

“But success hasn’t made her afraid of starting over. ‘I began my career here as a nobody,’ she says, ‘which means I’m discovering things about myself that I never knew,’” the feature read.

Also included in the list are rising actors Will Harrison, West Duchovny, Priya Kansara, Khris Davis, and Kylie Rogers.

The Filipino-American star previously made headlines after speaking up about the love team culture in Philippine showbiz, which she said had been the culture in the industry for a “long time.” For years she had been paired with reel-and-real sweetheart, Enrique Gil.

“If you look at my previous movies and TV shows, I mainly worked with one co-actor and love teams. Whenever we do interviews [to promote the project], they always ask if we’re dating already or officially dating or not, so [the loveteam] becomes the whole thing [which makes your] career and personal life. It kind of blurs the line between the two, and they just don’t know what reality is,” she said in a podcast recently. EDV

