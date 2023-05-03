MV Lite Ferry Seven: Connecting Oslob to Dapitan and Dipolog Through Safe and Convenient Rides

Lite Shipping Corporation, a Cebu-based shipping line, recently launched its newest vessel, MV Lite Ferry Seven, which serves the Oslob, Cebu, to Dapitan and Dipolog route.

Visit liteferries.com.ph to view the schedule and routes. For inquiries, please call 0977 822 5483.

Lite Shipping Corporation President Lucio Lim Jr., being a Boholano, launched the new vessel in Bohol to celebrate the milestone in his hometown with family, friends, and clients. Sen. Rafael “Raffy” Tulfo, Chair of the Senate Energy Committee who was the guest of honor during the launching.

Vessel Features

The 72-meter-long Ro-Ro ferry can accommodate 300 passengers, 10 cars, and 18 ten-wheeler trucks. It also has a gross registered tonnage of 2,450 tons. There are 218 standard accommodations and 82 tourist accommodations. Also, there is a canteen, dining area, and well-maintained comfort rooms for passengers.







Safe for Consistent Travel

Two major ship classification companies labeled the ship as safe for consistent travel.

The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) certified MV Lite Ferry Seven as a ship that complies with the requirements and standards for maritime safety and environmental protection.

Also, RINA, the most recognized standard of ship classification, accredited the vessel’s seaworthiness and safety. All the vessel’s passenger accommodations were also renovated to the highest standards and compliant with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and marina safety standards.

Accessible Public Transportation

“Sa panahon na padami ng padami ang nangangailangan ng transportasyon sa ating bansa, andito naman po ang MV LITE Ferry Seven upang tugunan ang pangangailangan ng publikong aking gustong bigyan ng pagkakataon iangat ang sarili sa kahirapan. Malayo man po ang tatahakin natin para maging katulad ng ibang bansa pag dating sa kanilang sea faring industries pero itong pag gawa at pagpapatakbo ng bagong ferry ay isang konkreto at totoong aksyon patungo sa ating pagiging world-class sa public transportation (At a time when more and more people need transportation in our country, MV LITE Ferry Seven is here to meet the needs of the public that I want to give an opportunity to lift themselves out of poverty. We will go a long way to be like other countries when it comes to their sea faring industries, but this construction and operation of a new ferry is a concrete and real action towards our becoming world-class in public transportation.),” said Sen. Rafael “Raffy” Tulfo.

Expanding Operations

Lite Shipping Corporation is 32 years strong in the maritime industry. It operates under its brand name, Lite Ferries. Currently, Lite Shipping Corporation has 25 fleets serving Samar, Northern Samar, Sorsogon, Surigao del Norte, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Cebu, Siquijor, Bohol, Zamboanga Del Norte, Agusan Del Norte, Southern Leyte, and Leyte.

Lucio Lim Jr. also announced MV Lite Ferry Seven’s twin vessel, Lite Ferry Six, will be launched soon at Sorsogon in May.

