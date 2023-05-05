Pia Wurtzbach announces she got married to Jeremy Jauncey

Pia Wurtzbach announced that she tied the knot with her fiancé Jeremy Jauncey in a beach wedding in Seychelles, East Africa, in March.

The beauty queen gave a glimpse of the event, from their preparations to when she walked down the aisle and exchanged their vows at the ceremony, through a video on Wurtzbach’s Instagram page on Friday, May 5.

“Mr. & Mrs. Jauncey,” she captioned her post, adding the date “24.03.2023.”

After the ceremony, the couple were seen dancing, drinking and enjoying their wedding cake by the beach.

The couple received congratulatory greetings from fellow celebrities via the comments section.

Wurtzbach and Jauncey, who confirmed their relationship in June 2020, announced their engagement in May last year. While the couple opted not to share details prior to their wedding, Wurtzbach said in February that she postponed her plans to join the London Marathon to prioritize their wedding preparations. /ra

