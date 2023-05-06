5 Essential Items to Bring when Exploring the Great Outdoors

Planning is an essential step in every family outing. It eliminates the unwanted stress, thus, having more time to make memories with the family and put more effort into the activities that will make the trip memorable. And if every detail is well-thought-out, a lot of money can be saved.

Your adventures and savings start here, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

But living with nature is easier said than done, primarily when you have grown accustomed to modern-day conveniences and the Internet. Here is a checklist of essentials for a fun summer getaway from the SM Seaside City Cebu team!

1) Camping Tent

Live outdoors and fully immerse yourself in the wonders of nature with a reliable shelter that you can set up and put away with ease. Your tent will be your home away from home to protect yourself from weather changes, animals, insects, and intruders, especially when sleeping. So get the perfect size for your group or personal needs for guaranteed comfort and security.

2) Insulated Cooler or Water Jug

Always stay hydrated, especially this summer. You can last longer without food but can’t survive without water! So keep your refreshments cool in a high-quality container that guarantees freshness for hours. After all, what’s better after a long hike than a nice cold beverage?

3) Portable Picnic Tables and Chairs

Bringing your picnic table and chairs spell the difference between an enjoyable leisurely camping trip. With a well-appointed easy-carry set of tables and chairs, you can have a dedicated space where you conveniently prepare meals and gather around in utmost comfort, ensuring good moods.

4) All-Around Backpack

Plan your equipment and necessities accordingly, and stash them in a carry-all backpack that can take on the rigors of a long trek and all that heavy weight. Bring your snacks and first aid kits, and leave space for some just-in-case items.

5) Portable Fan

The dry season, “summer” in the Philippines, is characterized by high temperatures reaching a record high of 43°C. Being what they are, it’s not hard to imagine why most people would rather stay indoors where the harsh heat can be kept at bay. But where’s the fun in that? Take the breeze wherever you go with a trusty portable fan that can cool you down. You can even get one for each member of the family!

The Great SM Seaside City Cebu’s 3-Day Sale is Coming

Get all these and everything else you need for that memorable summer outing with the family at SM Seaside City. Even better, you can get all your gear at great prices of up to 70% discount because SM Seaside City is bringing back The Great Seaside Sale on May 19 to 21, 2023.

So, your adventures and savings start here, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

