Happenings Mallworld

Disney Philippines, Toy Kingdom bring Sleeping Beauty to SM Seaside City Cebu

By: - May 02, 2023

Disney Philippines‘ The Wonder of Play and in partnership with leading toy store Toy Kingdom, brought a much-loved Disney Princess, Sleeping Beauty, for a 2-Day Meet and Greet activity at SM Seaside City Cebu.

For a world of wonderful experiences, follow the official FB page of SM Seaside City Cebu for updates.

From May 1 to 2, 2023, Princess Aurora fans met up close and in person with their favorite classic Disney character at the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu and had their photos taken.

Disney Princess, Princess Aurora or the Sleeping Beauty, hugs a little Cebuana fan at the SM Seaside City Cebu Mountain Wing during the meet and greet event.

A Cebuana fan receives a hug from Princess Aurora or the Sleeping Beauty during the Meet and Greet event at the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu.

This Disney Wonder of Play experience is one that kids will treasure as they grow up.

Sleeping Beauty is Disney’s sixteenth animated film based on a fairy tale by Charles Perrault.

READ MORE: Cebuana Raki Vega wins Walt Disney Legacy Award

The 1959 musical fantasy film tells the story of the young princess cursed by the evil fairy, Maleficent, to take a deep slumber after she pricks her finger on a spindle of a spinning wheel when she reaches her sixteenth birthday. Only true love’s kiss can break the curse.

Disney Princess, Princess Aurora or the Sleeping Beauty, meets her fans at the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu for a meet and greet event

This Disney Wonder of Play experience is one that kids will treasure as fans met up close and in person their favorite classic Disney character, Sleeping Beauty, at the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu and had their photos taken.

For a world of wonderful experiences, follow the official FB page of SM Seaside City Cebu for updates.

