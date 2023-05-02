Disney Philippines, Toy Kingdom bring Sleeping Beauty to SM Seaside City Cebu

Disney Philippines‘ The Wonder of Play and in partnership with leading toy store Toy Kingdom, brought a much-loved Disney Princess, Sleeping Beauty, for a 2-Day Meet and Greet activity at SM Seaside City Cebu.

For a world of wonderful experiences, follow the official FB page of SM Seaside City Cebu for updates.

From May 1 to 2, 2023, Princess Aurora fans met up close and in person with their favorite classic Disney character at the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu and had their photos taken.

This Disney Wonder of Play experience is one that kids will treasure as they grow up.

Sleeping Beauty is Disney’s sixteenth animated film based on a fairy tale by Charles Perrault.

The 1959 musical fantasy film tells the story of the young princess cursed by the evil fairy, Maleficent, to take a deep slumber after she pricks her finger on a spindle of a spinning wheel when she reaches her sixteenth birthday. Only true love’s kiss can break the curse.

