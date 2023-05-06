One-way Talamban flyover trial traffic scheme postponed indefinitely

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Traffic Management Board on Saturday, May 6, 2023, announced that the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) had indefinitely postponed the planned one-way Talamban flyover trial traffic scheme.

The CCTO decided to explore other possible options to address congestion problems in the Banilad-Talamban corridor.

Traffic Management Board chairman and lawyer Rico Rey Francis “Koko” Holganza said they heard “and are seriously considering all the valuable constructive comments raised during the week since we set up the traffic advisory.”

To recall, the CCTO, in its bid to ease the traffic in the area, started posting advisory signages of the planned one-way traffic scheme in flyovers near Ayala, TESDA, and Foodland in Banilad, going to and from Talamban on May 1.

The one-way traffic scheme was supposed to be implemented on Monday, May 8.

Among the signages was located at the foot of the flyover in Banilad, Cebu City.

This, however, garnered various comments from motorists.

Jundel Bontuyan, a Facebook user who commented on CDN Digital’s post, said heavy traffic is observed from Cabangcalan in Mandaue City going to Gaisano Country Mall in Banilad, Cebu City.

“Sa my country mall ug BTC [Banilad Town Center] traffic pud kay una left turn sa BTC, sa Country mall kanang mo gawas pud diha. [It should be that] E no left turn ng BTC, tapos ang mo gawas sa country e no left turn pud na sa mga rush hour,” he said.

“Unya kanang garbage truck ayaw tawon na pa gawsa rush hour kay mag puno puno nas traffic,” he added.

Meanwhile, Holganza thanked all those who gave their input and suggestions.

He also assured that the traffic board and CCTO “will continue to explore ways and means to alleviate the traffic condition in Cebu City.” /rcg

