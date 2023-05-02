One-way signages to Talamban surprise motorists

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Signages announcing the planned one-way traffic scheme to Talamban next week has caught many motorists by surprise.

The advisory signages were put up by the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) in a bid to ease traffic along the Banilad-Talamban corridor.

Among the signages was located at the foot of the flyover in Banilad, Cebu City.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Atty. Rico Rey “Koko” Holganza, chairman of the Cebu City Traffic Management Coordination (TMC) Board, said the city’s traffic management office will be implementing a one-way scheme in the three flyovers in the city, including flyovers near Ayala, TESDA, and Foodland in Banilad.

Holganza said the TMC Board made this decision on Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s recommendation to improve traffic congestion in the Ban-Tal (Banilad-Talamban) area.

“This is practically a trial ba kung mo improve ba g’yod ang traffic kung ingon ana-on nato…Once masugdan og implement, 24/7 na siya, kanang tulo ka flyovers, i-one way lang padung sa Talamban unya ang katong padung diri sa city, ari sa ilawm nato paagion,” he said.

“Instead nga turn left or turn right ka lang, naa na siyay direcho padung tabok sa ilawm sa flyover. Diba karon, diha sa TESDA or sa Ayala inig abot nimo sa right side sa flyover sa ilawm, ang imong padulngan [is] mag left turn ka lang o mag right turn ka, sunod, ato ng dugangan og direcho. Rotation na ang atong pagpadagan sa mga sakyanan ana sa ilawm,” he added.

Holganza said as of now, they are still finalizing the signages that would be placed in strategic areas near the flyover.

He said that they are expecting to implement the one-way scheme by Monday next week, May 8, 2023.

Holganza said an assessment will follow after this measure is implemented.

Usually, traffic scheme experiments last for a month. However, he said, they can always cut short the implementation anytime, depending on the actual traffic scenario once the one-way traffic scheme is implemented.

“If walay positive results ang atong trial, pwede man dili ipadayon,” he told CDN Digital.

The Banilad-Talamban area hosts several subdivisions in the city and is among its busiest corridors. /rcg

