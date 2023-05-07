FACES OF CEBU: Noel Pagao, 23, topnotcher Criminology Licensure Exam

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Of the 13,000 takers of the April 2023 Licensure Examinations for Criminologists, two Cebu-based graduates landed in the top 10.

One of them is 23-year-old Noel Pagao, a University of Cebu-Lapu Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) graduate who placed eighth with an average rating of 87.60 percent.

When asked to describe himself and the values he upholds as a student in school and life, Pagao, the second of three siblings from a family living in Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City, said he is “hardworking, consistent, and optimistic.”

READ MORE: FACES OF CEBU: Simone Gabrielle Balaba, 18, scholar

Pagao graduated rank 2 in his batch in Bankal National High School. He was also a dean’s lister in college.

He said his goal before beginning his review and before taking the licensure exams was to be among the top 10 passers nationally. However, despite his optimism, he lost hope after taking the three-day licensure exams.

“After sa three days nga examination, murag nahugno ko. Wala jud nako nakita akong kaugalingon nga makasulod sa national Top 10 top notchers. Although nag expect gihapon ko nga makapasar, confident gihapon ko nga mupasar. Pero wala gyud nako nakita nga makasud sa top 10, considering sa kalisod sa exam,” he said.

(After the three days of the examinations, I felt very down. I really didn’t see myself being in the top 10. Although I expected to pass, I was confident I would pass. But I really didn’t expect to make it into the Top 10, considering how difficult the exams were.)

Pagao shared that he found the Criminology and Criminal Law and Jurisprudence subjects particularly the hardest in the April 2023 Licensure Exams.

“Kinahanglan jud nimo i-comprehend and at the same time, kontra pod nimo ang oras. Kung mag estorya man gud ta’g balaod, dili man ang atong interpretation ang kinahanglan mo-apply. Kinahanglan kung unsay nakasuwat sa balaod, mao g’yod na” he said.

(You really had to comprehend and at the same time, you were against time. If we talk about laws, it’s not our interpretation that has to apply. It has to be that whatever is written in the law, that’s really it.)

Aiming to be a policeman

He said he had been anxious about the outcome of the licensure examination since the morning of May 4, the scheduled release date of the examination results.

To ease his anxiety, he said, he decided to keep himself busy with games in his cellphone at around 4 p.m. It was after that when his close friend told him he passed and he was part of the top 10.

“Nagsige jud kog ambak-ambak sa kalipay,” he added. (I just kept jumping for joy.)

Pagao was inspired to become a policeman at an early age.

Like other kids, he got motivated to pursue a career in law enforcement through television programs he had watched. This was why he decided to major in Criminology.

However, he said, his initial plan did not go as planned. He first applied at the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) in 2020 and passed its neuro-psychiatric exam, but he got injured and was not able to continue with the cadet admission process.

He then applied at UCLM and said it was in college that his mind was opened to the various career opportunities for a Criminology graduate outside policing.

As of now, he said, he is still considering all his career options in the uniformed service.

“Ang akong inspiration is akong pamilya jud. Daghan pa ko’g plano para nila. Gusto nako mo retire na akong papa sa pagpanarbaho kung makatrabaho na ko kay duha naman pod mi nagtrabaho. So tan-aw nako, makasuporta na mi”

(My inspiration is my family. I have lots of plans for them. I want my father to retire because it will now be the two of us working. I think we [with brother] can support the family already.)

His father, 53, works as company driver of a forwarding company while his mother is a housewife. His older brother, a teacher, also helps in the family.

Pagao advised those who are still in the process of achieving their goals to pass any exams in school–and in life– to just be consistent and optimistic, and to trust in the fruits of hard work.

/bmjo