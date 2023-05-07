Someone’s waiting for you

I cannot forget a wedding I officiated some years ago. There was continuous rain, and the streets in Manila were flooded. But what made it unforgettable was how the groom made it to the church. He walked from their house and waded through the flooded streets. He was an hour late, but he made a way to be there, drenched to the bone and all because his beloved bride was waiting for him.

—————–

In today’s Gospel (John 4: 1-12) Jesus tells us that He is the way to the Father’s house. He made sure that we all will find our way back because He wants us to be with Him. Yes, He shows us the way, He accompanies us in our journey, and He awaits us in our final destination in Heaven.

—————-

One of the most useful inventions in modern times is the global positioning system (GPS), which helps us to find the way and reach our destination. It also gives us company and makes us feel that we are not alone as we travel on. GPS is good, but let us not forget to BTS (Believe, Trust, Surrender) everything and everyone to the Lord as we journey on.

—————–

Today, make firm your decision to go to heaven someday. Reset your mind and heart to make it there by all means. Be diligent in your search and effort to do good and avoid evil, share your time, talents, and treasures, accomplish your mission, and reach your final destination. Indeed, what does it profit you and me to gain the whole world and in the end, lose our souls?

—————–

Papa and Mama always reminded us since we were children that their greatest joy would be that we all will meet in Heaven someday, complete as a family, telling us, too, that they would be sad if one of us would not make it there and then. I treasure and carry these words of wisdom with me in my journey to this very day.

—————–

How do we follow Christ? Let’s take the road of C-H-R-I-S-T.

CHARITY. May our lives be a constant giving and sharing. May we love people, not things, may this world be a better world, because we passed by and shared our time, talents, and treasures.

—————–

HUMILITY. May we learn to be humble and self-effacing. May we continue to point to the Lord, not to ourselves. To God be the glory, not to us, and certainly, not to me!

—————–

REPENTANCE. May we not forget our need for God’s forgiveness for our sins, and for the sins of the whole world. May we make reparation by our good deeds.

—————-

INVOLVEMENT. May we not be indifferent and insensitive to the needs of people around us. May we not become so attached to our wealth and comfort, as to be so detached from our suffering world.

—————–

SERVICE. May we remember that service is not about self-service. As in tennis and so in life, let’s specialize in good service.

—————–

TRUST. May we trust the Lord with all our hearts and lean not on our own understanding. Let us hold His hands, and follow Him, with joyful trust! “Do not let your hearts be troubled” (John 14:1).

—————–

Sharing with you this song by Lea Salonga/Shelby Flint:

“Be brave little one; make a wish for each sad little tear; hold your head up though no one is near; someone’s waiting for you; Don’t cry little one; there’ll be a smile where a frown used to be; you’ll be part of the love that you see; someone’s waiting for you; Always keep a little prayer in your pocket and you’re sure to see the light; soon there’ll be joy and happiness and your little world will be bright; Have faith little one ‘til your hopes and your wishes come true. You must try to be brave little one. Someone’s waiting to love you.”

—————–

A moment with the Lord.

Lord, may we all make it to heaven someday where you wait for us. Amen.

—————–

[email protected]

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP