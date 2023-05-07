IN PHOTOS: Mandaue City’s Panagtagbo Festival 2023

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Hugpong sa Nagkahiusang Mananayaw that consists of performers from Barangays Canduman, Cubacub, Casili, Pagsabungan, and Tawason won the grand prize in the ritual showdown for this year’s Panagtagbo Festival in Mandaue City.

Pundok Mahigugmaong Kabatan-Onan of Barangays Tabok, Jagobiao and Basak won first place while Subangtipolo Cultural Troupe that consists of performers from Barangays Subangdaku, Tipolo and Guizo brought home the second place trophy.

In a brief message, which she delivered at the Mandaue City Sports Cultural and Sports Complex, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia extended her congratulations to the Mandaue City government and the participating contingents for all the hard work.

Garcia said the festival was a “revival of culture” and the “revival of appreciation of our heritage.”

Before she ended her speech, the Governor announced that the Capitol was giving a P3 million assistance to Mandaue City’s Panagtagbo Festival.

The Panagtagbo Festival made a comeback on Saturday afternoon, May 6, after a three year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was one of the highlights of this year’s celebration of the annual feast of St. Joseph, The Worker, which is the city’s patron saint.

It started with a street dancing competition from A.C. Cortes Avenue to the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex at 3 p.m. followed by the grand showdown and the Panagtagbo Festival Queen competition.

A total of eight cluster barangays joined this year’s festival. Each cluster consist of three to four barangays.

Panagtagbo Festival is inspired by the translacion or the meeting of the images of the Sto. Niño, Our Lady of Guadalupe, and St. Joseph at the National Shrine of St. Joseph.

