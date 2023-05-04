RLC launches Mantawi Residences, Cebu’s next frontier of progress

RLC Residences meets the demand for Cebu as the biggest real estate outside Metro Manila through Mantawi Residences, the developer’s most premium development to date. With the demand for upscale residential development increasing from 6% in 2020 to 24% in 2021, Mantawi Residences is what every working professional and growing family needs.

RLC Residences officially launched Mantawi Residences to the world last April 14, 2023, at NUSTAR Resort and Casino. The event was attended by Senior Vice President and Business Unit General Manager John Richard B. Sotelo, Senior Director Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer Karen Cesario, and Assistant Vice President and Business Development and Design Head Stephanie Anne Go. Brand ambassador Heart Evangelista also graced the launch.



“We are happy to come back here to Cebu with another promising project that is Mantawi Residences. We are very proud to finally unveil this development that we envisioned for our future residents who are on the lookout for a home and investment that they can proudly call theirs,” said Chad Sotelo.





Mantawi Residences, situated at Ouano Avenue in Mandaue City, is strategically located near academic institutions, shopping destinations, and hospitals. The area is also undergoing modernization to become the main gateway of Cebu City, with key projects like the rehabilitation of the Mahiga River by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.



The property is easily accessible to Mandaue and Cebu City. It is just 5 kilometers from the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, a major progress indicator in the area. Future developments include the Metro Cebu Expressway, Cebu Bus Transit, the transformation of Cebu International Port into an international cruise docking area, and the development of a premier waterfront commercial space and luxury district.



Apart from its prime location, Mantawi Residences offers spacious living spaces with built-in smart home devices. It features exclusive and roomy penthouse units with multiple loggias that showcase the stunning city skyline of Cebu. The property also offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with upgraded home furnishings.



Mantawi Residences has a 1.3-hectare amenity area with hyper-sized and above-standard facilities, including landscaped areas, beach-inspired swimming pools, a cascading water wall, a pet park, an outdoor play area, and more. The property’s ground floor also features curated retail experiences with global brands for easy access to life’s necessities and luxuries.



“Mantawi Residences perfectly captures RLC Residences’ Raise, Live, Connect vision. With this property, we aim to raise the living standards in Cebu, so residents can live smart and productive lives while they connect with their loved ones,” shares Sotelo.





