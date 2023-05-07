Yaoyao, Cebu biker, gets bronze in SEAG mountain bike mixed cross-country relay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Danao City’s Shagne Paula Yaoyao finally earned a medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) after placing third in the mountain bike mixed cross-country relay event on Sunday morning, May 7, 2023 in in the Kulen Mountain in Cambodia.

Yaoyao teamed up with Ariana Dormitorio, Edmhel John Flores and Jerico Cruz Rivera during this team competition where they finished third, good for a bronze medal.

They clocked in 52 minutes and 25 seconds as Indonesia bagged the gold medal with a time of 50:11, while Thailand claimed the silver medal at second place with the time of 51:44.

Indonesia’s gold medalists in the competition were Dara Latifah, Feri Yudoyono, Sayu Dwi, and Zaenal Fanani, while Thailand’s relay team was composed of Kerrati Sukprasart, Phunsiri Sirimongkhon, Supuksorn Nuntana, and Warinthorn Phetpraphan.

Fourth place went to Malaysia with the time of 53:21, while Vietnam came in fifth with at 54:43, followed by Cambodia at sixth place with 55:16.

It can be recalled that Yaoyao finished ninth in the women’s mountainbike cross-country competition on Saturday, while Dormitorio settled at fourth place.

Yaoyao is one of the two Cebuano cyclists who are competing in the 32nd SEA Games. The other one is Jonel Carcueva who will compete in the men’s road bike event.

/dbs

