Amparo KOs Azarcon in 4th, takes PH minimumweight belt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jake “El Bambino” Amparo impressed his hometown folks in Guindulman, Bohol after scoring a fourth round knockout against Clyde Azarcon of Big Yellow Boxing Gym in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 10” in Guindulman town.

Amparo, one of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s prospects, wrested the Philippine Games & Amusements Board minimumweight title after his impressive victory against the more experienced Azarcon.

READ: Amparo, Azarcon make weight, ready to fight for PH minimumweight title

The 25-year-old Amparo knocked down Azarcon four times in their short lived bout. The victory improved his record to 13 wins with three knockouts along with four defeats and one draw.

Meanwhile, the Cebu-based Azarcon dropped to a 17-7-1 (win-loss-draw) record with six knockouts.

How the fight went

Amparo introduced himself from the get-go by landing solid combinations to the head and body, forcing Azarcon to up his guard.

Not to be outfought, Azarcon countered Amparo with his own combinations in the opening round.

In the second round, Amparo established his jabs properly to keep Azarcon at bay, but the latter managed to sneak his way in and connected several clean shots.

In the third round, Amparo landed a hook to the body that downed Azarcon.

READ: Kumong Bol-anon X : Azarcon mentally, physically ready for fight against Amparo

Azarcon quickly got up from the referee’s count only to receive a flurry of punches from Amparo, sending him down to his knees for the second knockdown.

Despite the onslaught, Azarcon survived the third round.

In the fourth round, Amparo accidentally hit Azarcon with a low blow which the referee didn’t see.

Azarcon tried to complain, putting his guard down which Amparo took advantage of and hit him with a left hook, sending him down on the canvas for the third time.

Amparo connected another left hook to the body, sending Azarcon down to the canvas for the fourth time. This time, Azarcon couldn’t take the pain anymore from the body shot, failed to beat the referee’s count, giving the victory to Amparo.

READ: Petecio siblings fight for country, family pride at SEA Games 2023

DianXing TKOs Gentallan in 10th

Meanwhile, Shane Gentallan of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable lost to Chinese DianXing Zhu via a 10th round technical knockout in the co-main event.

On the other hand, Angilou Dalogdog beats Dennis Endar via unanimous decision after eight rounds in the undercard.

Reymart Tagacanao knocked out Ruel Julian in the first round of their undercard bout.

Gerwin Asilo beats Ariel Antimaro via unanimous decision after eight rounds, so as Pablito Balidio beating against Vergilio Silvano also in eight rounds.

Jason Tinampay edged Marjun Tabamo via unanimous decision after six rounds, while Money Punch Fight Promotions’ ace fighter Niño Saoy scored a third round TKO versus Dave Barlas in the curtain opener.

Meanwhile, Christian Balunan also scored a fourth round TKO in his fight against Charlie Malupangue.

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP