Mandaue to shift focus from COVID-19 to El Niño preparations, other problems

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Following the declaration of the World Health Organization (WHO) that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, the Mandaue City Government would now shift its focus on post pandemic recovery.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said the pandemic badly affected the economy as it also caused a lot of sufferings to the Mandauehanons. Sufferings worsened when super typhoon Odette hit in December 2021.

Cortes said they would now focus on how to alleviate the effects of the pandemic.

They also needed to focus their resources on preparations for the looming El Niño that is expected to hit Cebu and the rest of the country this year.

“Ang dakbayan sa Mandaue, we will focus on livelihood. Pangibuhian sa atoang constituents. Atoang palig-unon ang atoang mga kooperatiba,” said Cortes.

But as they prepare for new challenges, Cortes is urging city residents, especially the senior citizens and those who are vulnerable to COVID-19 , to continue to observe minimum health standards for their own protection.

If possible, they should refrain from going out of their homes if do not have important errands that would require them to be outside.

Cortes said the city government also continues to offer free vaccines to those who remain unvaccinated or to those who are yet to have their booster shots.

For Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, chairperson of the Committee on Health of the Mandaue City Council, it was still “too early” to lift the COVID-19 as a global health emergency status.

But since the proclamation was already made, she is urging Mandauehanons to always be careful and to never be complacent.

“Labi na ning low kaayo og immunity, senior citizens, kana’ng duna nay mga sakit. Safe to wear a mask,” said Soon-Ruiz.

As of May 8, Mandaue City had 11 COVID-19 cases, three of which were new cases, according to Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, the city’s assistant health officer.

RELATED STORIES

Rama welcomes WHO’s declaration that COVID-19 is no longer a global health concern

DOH readies pandemic exit plan

Mandaue residents urged to get their COVID-19 booster shots

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP