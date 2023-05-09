GCash explains temporary downtime
CEBU CITY, Philippines — GCash, a micropayment service owned by Mynt, in an advisory issued on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, explained why some of its customers experienced a deduction in the GCash account on Monday, May 8.
“We extended our scheduled maintenance to investigate and determine that no hacking occurred,” GCash said.
“Any deduction from a GCash account will be adjusted before 3 p.m. today,” it added.
Some Facebook users expressed worries over the temporary GCash downtime.
A user named Chinito Te Ho commented on CDN Digital’s FB post: “Mag update ang gcash in a short span of time, pero this time murag dugay man……..… maayo unta wala ma hack….”
GCash, however, assured its customers that their funds “remain safe and secure.”
It also reminded customers not to share their OTP and MPIN to be safe from scammers.
/bmjo
READ MORE:
Twitter to remove idle accounts, archive them
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.