GCash explains temporary downtime

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 09,2023 - 12:42 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — GCash, a micropayment service owned by Mynt, in an advisory issued on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, explained why some of its customers experienced a deduction in the GCash account on Monday, May 8.

“We extended our scheduled maintenance to investigate and determine that no hacking occurred,” GCash said.

“Any deduction from a GCash account will be adjusted before 3 p.m. today,” it added.

Some Facebook users expressed worries over the temporary GCash downtime.

A user named Chinito Te Ho commented on CDN Digital’s FB post: “Mag update ang gcash in a short span of time, pero this time murag dugay man…….. … maayo unta wala ma hack….”

GCash, however, assured its customers that their funds “remain safe and secure.”

It also reminded customers not to share their OTP and MPIN to be safe from scammers.

