Day 3 of CVIRAA Meet: Cebu City Niños haul 17 golds

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The Cebu City Niños pulled off a blistering day three outing of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) in Carcar City, south Cebu by racking up a total of 17 gold medals.

The Niños, the reigning overall champions of the meet, broke its silence with its impressive gold medal haul in various events following a slow start in the first two days of action.

Its athletes, who are competing in team sports continue, to advance deeper in the latter rounds of their respective competitions.

The bulk of the Niños gold medals came from its swimmers and wushu, chess, and arnis athletes.

Its tankers hauled five gilts at the Carcar City Sports Complex. Its gold medalists in the swimming event were Andrei Valencia who topped the secondary boy’s 50-meter and 200m butterfly events and Hannah Louise Sostinto who ruled the elementary girls 50m butterfly and 100m backstroke. The Niños also topped the 4x50m medley relay secondary boys.

GOLD MEDALS

In Wushu, the Niños secured four gold medals in the sparring event at the Saint Catherine School in Barangay Poblacion 1. Its gold medals came from Jem Jyad Ababon, Jonathan Visto, Charmille Turno, and Marilea Juliana Sophia Maurin.

In chess, the Niños hauled two gilts over at the Casrcar City People’s Hall. The gold medals came from Glydel Janine Rodrigo and Edelyn Vosotros in the secondary girls’ division team event.

Their second gold came from the tandem of Rico Mascarinas, Jr. and Lex Padayao, who represented the Niños in the elementary boys’ division team event.

In arnis, the Niños won three gold medals.

Sharmine Faith Lazaga netted two golds in arnis event and another gold medal in the team synchronized Espeda Y’ Daga with Rizamaine Patulon, and Angel Grace Tampus.

Lazaga went on to top the secondary girls padded stick competition under the featherweight division.

Crissan Luctog added their third gold medal after he topped the padded stick secondary boys under the featherweight division.

Also, the group’s trackers in Kyle Carillo and Vincent Michael Dino topped their respective events at the Carcar City Sports Complex oval. Carillo ruled the 800m run secondary boys, while Dino lorded the 2,000m walkathon secondary boys.

Lastly, Bryza Dagno topped her category in the Pencak Silat sparring competition.

TEAM EVENT

Meanwhile, some of Cebu City’s top bets in the team events continued winning as the competition progresses.

Its secondary boys volleyball team beat Tanjay City, 2-0 (25-17, 25-14), and has remained unbeaten, 4-0, to secure a quarterfinals slot.

The Niños’ girls basketball team comprised of the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) national champions from Abellana National School obliterated Bohol Province, 72-23, to advance to the next round.

Lastly, The Niños softball team in the secondary girls division beat Dumaguete City.

However, there was no official and partial medal tally released by the Department of Education Central Visayas (DepEd-7) records and results committee as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

