Suspended Rep. Teves eyeing asylum in Timor Leste, says DOJ chief

By: Tetch Torres-Tupas - Inquirer.net | May 09,2023 - 05:02 PM
MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. is in Timor Leste (East Timor) seeking asylum, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) was informed by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) of  Teves’ location.

DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo, in a letter dated April 29, told Remulla that based on information from the Philippine Ambassador to Timor Leste, Teves applied for a protection visa with the intent of seeking asylum.

Remulla, in response to Manalo, said they are taking concrete steps to designate Teves Jr. as a terrorist under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

“[I] already requested the Anti-Terrorism Council to create a technical working group (TWG) for this purpose,” Remulla said, adding that the TWG had its first meeting last May 4.

“It is respectfully requested that these latest updates be related to our good Ambassador to Timor Leste,” Remulla said.

Teves has been accused of masterminding the killing of Negros Oriental Roel Degamo.

Teves has already denied the accusation.

