Hacked or rebranded? Moira Dela Torre clears Instagram page except for follower count

Was Moira Dela Torre’s Instagram hacked or she simply removed all of her posts?

Eagle-eyed fans of Dela Torre have pointed out that her Instagram account has been wiped clean, leading some to speculate if her page might have gone through a rebranding while others thought it was targeted by hackers.

Only Dela Torre’s profile picture, link to her official website, and 4.4 million followers remained on her account.

The “Paubaya” hitmaker’s fans also took to social media to express their thoughts over the changes on her Instagram account.

One @MissMollymoons said, “New era? JUST IN: Moira Dela Torre changed her profile picture on Instagram with 0 posts and followings on the platform.”

New era? 👀

JUST IN: Moira Dela Torre changed her profile picture on Instagram with 0 posts and followings on the platform. @moiradelatorre | #MoiraDelaTorre pic.twitter.com/vIh0YINxNr

— 모이라 델라 토레 선배님 (@MissMollymoons) May 5, 2023

Another @iAmMorified wrote, “huhu whyyyyyy?????”

Twitter user @likedbycocojul said, “Naku, magrerebrand na din si Mama Moira?”

Naku, magrerebrand na din si Mama Moira? https://t.co/97QuFzAxTf — likedbycocojul (@likedbycocojul) May 7, 2023

Dela Torre and her label Cornerstone Entertainment have yet to address the matter regarding her Instagram account.

This is not the first time that celebrities cleared their Instagram pages.

Early this year, McCoy de Leon cleared his Instagram page and left a family photo with Elisse Joson and daughter Felize, while former Kapamilya star Liza Soberano’s Instagram account was also wiped clean prior to the release of her controversial “This is Me” vlog, and also to announce her “rebranding.”

