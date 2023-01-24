Mandaue gov’t hoping for approval of MCC’s UniFAST application

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Government is hopeful that the application of the Mandaue City College for the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST) for free tuition will be approved soon.

Committee on Education Chairman Councilor Malcolm Sanchez said that the selection board had already selected a school president and they had already made a resolution regarding the matter.

They appointed Dr. Lilybeth Mayol the school’s current OIC Administrator.

The appointment, though, will still need to be approved by the board of trustees and signed by Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes before it will be sent to the council for the re-approval, said Sanchez.

Sanchez said that the position was one of the major requirements of the Commission on Higher Education to be granted the Certificate of Program Compliance for the UNIFAST to be able to offer free tuition.

Sanchez said CHED visited the school in November last year and it did not really have a side comment on the school’s facility, rather it stresses on the plantilla positions.

“We already created a plantilla positions, it was already approved by the Sanggunian and now that we already have assigned, we have already appointed the Mandaue City College President, we are hoping that we would be granted na, makapasar na ta sa application for COPC,” said Sanchez.

If approved, Sanchez said that the implementation of the free tuition will be probably next school year.

The city is shouldering the tuition of all the students of MCC this school year. It allocated a total P40 million, he said.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Mandaue City to pay tuition of students enrolled at MCC

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.