Cebu Daily Newscast: GCash foils hacking attempt, temporarily suspends service

Here are the latest stories in and around Cebu on May 10, Wednesday.

GCash, the popular digital payments app of Globe Telecom Inc., foiled attempts by suspected hackers to siphon off millions of pesos from its clients after the company detected a pattern of relatively small withdrawals from multiple users sent to only two recipient accounts at another bank late Monday night.

The aggregate amount of suspicious transactions was initially estimated at P37 million, sourced from GCash users worth a few thousand pesos each.

Vandals might be suffering from a conduct disorder and they could become potential criminals if not treated, says Dr. Rene Obra, former head of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) Center for Behavioral Sciences.

Jimmy Butler totaled 25 points and 11 rebounds and hobbled through the final five minutes as the visiting Miami Heat rallied for a 108-101 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is planning to launch a heritage walk to some of Cebu City’s old and historic cemeteries, which he called “Gabii sa Kagikan.”

In his message after the regular city hall flag-raising ceremony on Monday, May 8, 2023, Rama said the “cemetery tour” could be done a week before the observance of the All Saints and All Souls’ Day.

