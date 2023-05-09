Vandals could become criminals if not treated – expert

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Vandals might be suffering from a conduct disorder and they could become potential criminals if not treated, says Dr. Rene Obra, former head of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) Center for Behavioral Sciences.

Obra said that conduct disorder, if not treated, may develop into an anti-social problem at the age of 18.

Among the signs of a child suffering from conduct disorder is vandalizing and damaging properties.

Other signs were children who disrespect parents, teachers, the elderly, and other members of a group or family.

“Unsa mani siyang conduct disorder? usa ni siya ka behavorial and emotional problem. Mosugod ni siya sa edad nga 10-anyos pa ang bata. Kung ang bata moabot na ug 18-anyos, ug naa gihapon siya sa kinaiya nga ingon ani, amo ni siyang gi-label nga anti-social problem. Ug 85 percent sa mga tawo nga naa sa prisohan, anti-social na sila. So these are the people who will do something against the law,” Obra said.

Based on their studies, Obra said that children with conduct disorder tend to also harm animals, steal items, cause problems, and will go against their parents and authorities in their community.

Obra added that aside from this, vandals may also be suffering from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“This has something to do with the condition sa utok sa bata. Biological, has something to do sa level sa neurotransmitter sa utok sa bata,” he added.

This may also be a result of a traumatic experience of a child in the house, school, or peers.

Obra advised parents that if they observed these behaviors in their children, it would be better if they seek assistance from a psychologist or psychiatrist for treatment.

He also advised parents to spend more time with their children and bond with them.

Vandal surrenders

On Monday afternoon, a 17-year-old vandal surrendered before Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, after he admitted that he was the one responsible for vandalizing concrete walls and fences in Barangay Ibo.

The boy, who was a grade 8 student of Pusok National High School, admitted that he felt satisfaction and happiness in vandalism, something that he has been doing for a while now.

In fact, he was also arrested last month for vandalism and was placed at the city’s Home Care facility for a week. He was released from the facility last April 28.

In addition, he was also made to render community service in Barangay Pajo where he resides.

His mother also revealed that her son was first diagnosed with ADHD when he was still young.

However, they don’t have enough resources for the therapy of her son.

The boy was also under the custody of his grandmother before his parents took care of him.

The boy is now under the custody of the Home Care Facility while waiting for the formal charges that will be filed against him.

Chan, for his part, is determined to file charges against the boy and fine him a total of P67,000.

The city’s anti-vandalism ordinance mandates the payment of a P3,000 fine for the first offense, upon conviction in court. The second offense is punishable with a fine of P4,000 and P5,000 for the 3rd offense. /rcg

