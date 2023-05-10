Magis Eagles coach proud his ward, Suico, being part of NBA Academy in Singapore

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rommel Rasmo, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles head coach, feels proud that one of his talents, Henry Kristoffer Suico, has been given the rare opportunity to take part in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Academy Asia Development Camp in Singapore.

Suico of Mandaue City is one of the three Filipino youngsters who were invited by this prestigious international basketball training camp backed by the NBA itself.

The other Filipinos are Kieffer Alas of the De La Salle Zobel and Brent International School’s Irus Chua.

On top of becoming part of the training camp, these three Filipino prospects are also pioneers in it since it’s the first basketball training of its kind, besides the NBA Basketball Without Borders where another Cebuano player, Jared Bahay took part in 2022.

“We are happy sa opportunity na meron siya ngayon and, of course, proud ako na at a very young age, si Henry ay naging ambassador nang school in the field of Basketball,” said Rasmo.

(We are happy of the opportunity that he has now, and, of course, I am proud that Henry, at a very young age, has become the ambassador of the school in the field of basketball.)

“We would also like to extend our gratitude to SHS-Ateneo de Cebu for providing a nurturing environment where our student-athletes, maximize their potential both in the field of academics and in the field of sports,” said the Magis Eagles coach.

Being part of this academy is a rare feat for many young Filipino basketball players like Suico.

During the training camp, they will undergo various training, scrimmages, and skills test under the watchful eyes of professional and international coaches under the NBA organization.

Before his major stint in Singapore, Suico teamed up with Ben Ong, Erik Jabalon, and Lars Fjellvang in winning the Coach Nic Jorge Milo 3×3 Visayas 16-under basketball tournament title in Iloilo City.

