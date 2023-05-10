Mandaue public schools told: It’s okay to shift to alternative learning mode

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Public schools in Mandaue City can always shift to the alternative learning mode if they deem it necessary in order to protect their learners from the extreme heat that is now being experienced in the city and the rest of Cebu.

But before they can do so, they needed to submit a proposal or a contingency plan to the Department of Education Mandaue City Division (DepEd-Mandaue), according to its Spokesperson Atty. Marinel Oro.

“They can choose on their own [which learning mode to adopt]. They have the power to decide on that. Mura ra na og kana gale naay kusog nga uwan unya isuspend [ang klase]. Moshift og modular. Kinahanglan lang sila mosubmit murag contingency plan kay para ma-identify namo kanus-a nila gamiton, unsa ang set up,” said Oro.

Oro said they earlier met with the different schools heads to inform them of the directive from their central office to allow schools to shift to alternative learning mode.

But as of Wednesday, May 10, Oro said they have not received any proposal or contingency plan from any of the public schools here.

Shifting to modular distance learning, Oro said, was easy because schools already have self learning modules from last year, which they continue to reproduce this year.

On the other hand, schools that would want to continue holding face-to-face classes are advised to procure additional electric fans for use in the classrooms.

She said that the purchase may be charged to the school’s Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) or in collaboration with the Parents Teachers Association (PTA).

Classes in public schools are set to end in the first week of July.

