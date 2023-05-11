Traffic and Emergency Command Center at SRP mulled

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A member of the Cebu City Council has urged the South Road Properties Management Office (SPRMO) to establish a Traffic and Emergency Command Center at the SRP.

City Councilor Rey Gealon said the command center would exclusively respond to traffic and emergency incidents in SRP, where various accidents, mostly involving motorcycles and trucks speeding beyond the limit, happened.

“Atong nakita nga dako og ikatabang kung naay command center mismo sa SRP. Siya ang mo cover gikan sa viaduct paingon ngadto sa boundary sa Talisay (City) composed of personnel gikan sa atong Emergency Response ug Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO),” he said.

“Dako kaayong ikatabang labi na dunay mga aberya sa sakyanan kung naay makaresponde dayon, ma towing dayon ang sakyanan nga na aberya or naay mga disgrasya, mahimuan dayon og sketch unya mapadaplin dayon ang sakyanan,” he added.

Moreover, Gealon also requested the Office of the Mayor to install CCTV cameras along the whole stretch of SRP from both the viaduct and tunnel to the boundary to Talisay City to assist the police in investigating traffic accidents within the area.

“Naay mag standby didto nga mga mobile patrol sa ato nga mga CCTO and at the same time motorized personnel ug emergency responders para lang ana nga entire stretch sa SRP,” he said.

The CCTO logged 239 vehicular accidents at the South Road Properties from January 1 to March 31 this year.

