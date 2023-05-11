Filipino boxer Kenneth Egano, 22, passes away

MANILA, Philippines—Filipino bantamweight Kenneth Egano, who slipped into a coma after a boxing fight, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Egano beat Jason Facularin by unanimous decision in an eight-rounder on Saturday as part of Manny Pacquiao’s Blow-by-Blow event in Imus, Cavite.

But the 22-year-old Egano collapsed while he was waiting for the official result of his bout. He was rushed to the hospital after paramedics attended to him on top of the ring.

“Ang buong ahensya ng Games and Amusements Board (GAB) ay nagdadalamhati sa pagpanaw ng professional boxer na si Kenneth Egano. Kami po ay nakikiramay sa pamilya, mga kamag-anak at mga kaibigan ni Kenneth. May his soul rest in peace,” the Games and Amusements Board, which closely monitored Egano’s situation, posted on its official social media page on Wednesday.

Hall-of-Fame trainer Freddie Roach also extended his sympathy to Egano’s family.

“My condolences to the Egano family, the Filipino boxing community, and everyone affected by this loss. Rest in peace, Kenneth Egano.”

Egano, who underwent operation on Sunday, had a professional record of 7-1 with three knockouts.

“There is nothing more precious than human life,” said Pacquiao, who had vowed to shoulder Egano’s needs, last week about the Saranggani boxer’s condition.

