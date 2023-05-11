NBA: Warriors avoid elimination, take down Lakers in Game 5

The Golden State Warriors remained in contention in the NBA playoffs as they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 121-106, in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night, May 10 (Thursday morning, May 11, Philippine time).

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points as Golden State cut the series deficit to 2-3.

Whoever wins in this series will face the winner of the Denver-Phoenix matchup for the Western Conference crown.

Andrew Wiggins added 25 points for the defending champions while Draymond Green chipped in 20.

The Lakers were led by the 25 points of LeBron James and the 23 of Anthony Davis.

The Lakers might have to seek the Game 6 clincher without Davis, who was inadvertently belted on the side of the head by Golden State’s Kevon Looney while both were positioning for a rebound just before the midpoint of the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

Davis left the court immediately and reportedly rode a wheelchair into the Los Angeles locker room, where he was scheduled for further evaluation.

Curry, who also found time for a game-high eight assists, buried three 3-pointers in the win. Eight different Warriors connected from deep as Golden State enjoyed a 39-30 advantage over the Lakers from beyond the arc.

