NBA: Celtics force Game 7

The Boston Celtics held on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 95-86, in Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series on Thursday, May 11 (Friday, May 12, Philippine time) in Philadelphia.

With the win, the best-of-seven series is now tied at 3-3, with one more game to determine who will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The winner of this series goes on to play whoever wins in the Miami-New York series, which the Heat still lead.

Five players scored in double figures for Boston, led by the 22 of Marcus Smart.

Jayson Tatum added 19, Jaylen Brown 17, Malcom Brogdon added 16, while Robert Williams III chipped in 10 for the Celtics, who will play Game 7 at home.

It was Tatum’s heroics that saved the Celtics from elimination.

He started 1-for-14 but rallied to finish with 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists on 5-of-21 shooting. He made four threes in the final 4:14 that helped Boston chalk up the win.

“I’m one of — humbly, one of the best basketball players in the world,” Tatum said in a postgame interview on ESPN. “You go through struggles. You go through slumps. My teammates trusted me.”

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 26 for the Sixers.

