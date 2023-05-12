NBA: Nuggets eliminate Suns, make West Finals

The Denver Nuggets are on their way to the NBA Western Conference Finals.

This as the Nuggets eliminated the Phoenix Suns with a dominating 125-100 win in Game 6, wrapping up the best-of-seven series at 4-2.

Next up for the Nuggets will be the winner between the series of the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors.

Nikola Jokić led the way for the Nuggets with 32 points while Jamal Murray added 26.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also had 21 for Denver.

Cameron Payne led the Suns with 31 while Kevin Durant had 23. Devin Booker only had 12 for Phoenix, which trailed by as many as 30 points.

