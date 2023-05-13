Culture & Heritage Life!

Gabii sa Kabilin 2023: A showcase of Cebu’s rich culture and heritage

By: May 13, 2023
A replica of the 12th century Chinese junk that brought traders, travellers and migrants to various destinations around the world was among the attractions at the Sugbu Chinese Heritage Museum during the Gabii sa Kabilin.

A replica of the 12th century Chinese junk that brought traders, travellers and migrants to various destinations around the world was among the attractions at the Sugbu Chinese Heritage Museum during the Gabii sa Kabilin. | Doris C. Bongcac

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A total of 22 destinations were featured in this year’s Gabii sa Kabilin, an initiative to celebrate and help preserve Cebu’s rich culture and heritage.

These sites that were located in the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Talisay, were opened to the public from 6 p.m. to 12 midnight on Friday, May 12.

Guests who were in Cebu City visited various museums in the city, the historic Fort San Pedro and the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

Some of the wares that the Chinese brought to the Philippines are on display at the Sugbu Chinese Heritage Museum. | Doris C. Bongcac

At the Sugbu Chinese Heritage Museum, they had the opportunity to see the role that the Chinese played in trade and how the construction of ports here helped in economic growth.

People, who were at the Fort San Pedro, were treated to a display of talents.  Performers showcased different Filipino dances.

Local performers entertain participants of Gabii sa Kabilin with Filipino dances. | Doris C. Bongcac

The World Nicklestick Eskrima Club showed their skills in arnis to participants of Gabii sa Kabilin.

Local talents, the Cebu Blind Acoustic Group, also played local songs for the guests.

Another attraction at the Fort San Pedro was Bailey, who joined his fur parents, during the  six-hour heritage tour.

Bailey joined the heritage tour with his fur parents. | Doris C. Bongcac

At the Basilica, Tribu Lumad Basakanons joined candle vendors in making a Sinulog dance offering to the Señor Sto. Niño, which earned them loud cheers and applause from spectators.

Tribu Lumad Basakanons perform a Sinulog dance offering with candle vendors at the Basilica. | Doris C. Bongcac

Bus rides from Cebu City also brought participants of the tour to the Museo de Talisay and The Heritage Faith of Museum that are both located in Talisay City and the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City.

Policemen, traffic personnel, tanods and other volunteers were deployed at the different tour sites to assist participants and to secure these stops.

RELATED STORIES

Mayor Rama mulls “Gabii sa Kagikan,” a heritage tour of city’s old cemeteries

Gabii sa Kabilin 2022: A night of honoring tradition and showcasing talents of today’s youth

Gabii sa Kabilin 2020 goes digital

Preserving heritage in suburban developments

/dbs

TAGS: Basilica, Cebu‬, Cebu City, culture, Fort San Pedro, Gabii sa Kabilin, heritage, Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City, tour
Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.