Gabii sa Kabilin 2023: A showcase of Cebu’s rich culture and heritage

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A total of 22 destinations were featured in this year’s Gabii sa Kabilin, an initiative to celebrate and help preserve Cebu’s rich culture and heritage.

These sites that were located in the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Talisay, were opened to the public from 6 p.m. to 12 midnight on Friday, May 12.

Guests who were in Cebu City visited various museums in the city, the historic Fort San Pedro and the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

At the Sugbu Chinese Heritage Museum, they had the opportunity to see the role that the Chinese played in trade and how the construction of ports here helped in economic growth.

People, who were at the Fort San Pedro, were treated to a display of talents. Performers showcased different Filipino dances.

The World Nicklestick Eskrima Club showed their skills in arnis to participants of Gabii sa Kabilin.

Local talents, the Cebu Blind Acoustic Group, also played local songs for the guests.

Another attraction at the Fort San Pedro was Bailey, who joined his fur parents, during the six-hour heritage tour.

At the Basilica, Tribu Lumad Basakanons joined candle vendors in making a Sinulog dance offering to the Señor Sto. Niño, which earned them loud cheers and applause from spectators.

Bus rides from Cebu City also brought participants of the tour to the Museo de Talisay and The Heritage Faith of Museum that are both located in Talisay City and the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City.

Policemen, traffic personnel, tanods and other volunteers were deployed at the different tour sites to assist participants and to secure these stops.

/dbs