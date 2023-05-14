DSWD-7 recognizes CDN Digital as most supportive online news website

By: Futch Anthony Inso - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | May 14,2023 - 09:59 AM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has recognized Cebu Daily News Digital (CDN Digital) as the Most Supportive Online News Website, during its 72nd anniversary held in a hotel in Cebu City on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Aside from this, Futch Anthony Inso was also named the Most Supportive Best Reporter for online media for the Gawad Ulat Award.

Inso is also one of CDN Digital’s correspondents.

The activity was graced by DSWD Undersecretary Rowena Nina Taduran, who represented Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

Taduran emphasizes the importance and relevance of DSWD in delivering prompt and compassionate service to the poor, vulnerable, and marginalized sectors.

She added that the agency is also pushing for the institutionalization of the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICs) by passing a bill in Congress.

Through this, Taduran said that they are expecting more poor Filipinos can avail of the program and that this will continue despite transitions of administration.

The Lapu-Lapu City government has also received three awards from the agency’s Gawad sa Paglilingkod sa Sambayanan (GAPAS) Award.

This includes the Model Local Government Unit (LGU) for the implementation of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Model LGU for the implementation of the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), and special citation to Lapu-Lapu City’s CSWDO head Junard Abalos for his exemplary contribution and service.

In his response, Chan thanked the agency for immediately responding to disasters, such as the onslaught of Super Typhoon Odette in December 2021 and the incidents of fire.

“Dili nako hikalimtan ang inyong dali nga pagsanong sa akong hangyo nga ayuda sa dihang gikuso-kuso kita sa bagyong Odette. Ang dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu nakadawat ug nipadala gilayon kamo og 80,000 food packs nga atong giapod-apod sa mga biktima sa bagyo,” Chan said.

(I cannot forget your quick response to our request for help when Typhoon Odette wreaked havoc here. The City of Lapu-Lapu received and you sent us 80,000 food packs, which was distributed to the typhoon victims.)

“Sa dihang niigo ang sunod-sunod nga sunog sa buwan sa Enero hangtod sa Marso karong tuiga, dali dayon kamo nga miabot sa inyong ayuda. Ug tungod niini, mapasalamaton kaayo ko, kami, kaninyo for being our constant and generous partner in public service,” he added.

(When a series of fires hit in January until March this year, you quickly gave your assistance. And because of this, I, we, are grateful to you for being our constant and generous partner in public service.)

