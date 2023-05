NBA: Suns dismiss coach Monty Williams—reports

The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Monty Williams on Saturday night after four seasons, two years removed from an appearance in the NBA Finals, ESPN and The Athletic reported.

Williams went 194-115 and won Coach of the Year in 2021-22. He led the Suns to the playoffs the last three seasons, going 27-19 in the postseason.

New owner Mats Ishbia made the decision to fire Williams after the Suns lost to the Denver Nuggets in six games in the Western Conference semifinals.

Williams joins Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer in the unemployment line, meaning both coaches from the 2021 NBA Finals are out of a job. Budenholzer was the 2019 Coach of the Year.

RELATED STORIES

NBA: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets embarrass Suns to reach West final

NBA: Nuggets lean on Nikola Jokic to grab 3-2 series lead vs Suns

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP