Splashers make impressive comeback, earn second win in PSL 18-U

CEBU CITY, Philippines— GM Seafront Splashers obliterated Sidlak Danao, 80-56, in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 18-U Visayas Leg hardcourt action, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The victory improved the Splashers’ record to two wins with one loss while afflicting Sidlak Danao’s third straight loss with zero wins in the ongoing tournament.

Khian Zyren Panerio led GM Seafront with his 13-point outing. He stuffed the stat sheet with three rebounds, five assists, and one steal.

His teammate Kenneth Calvin Cole scored 14 points with one assist, while Karl Joseph Abella contributed 11 markers with three rebounds and one block.

Paolo Montes Gera spoiled his impressive double-double outing of 19 points and 19 rebounds, with three assists, one steal, and one block for Sidlak Danao.

His teammate Rasjay Esperat scored 13 points in their losing efforts.

Saturday’s win was a fitting comeback for the Splashers after they were defeated by the Consolacion Sarok Weavers, 86-90 last May 6.

They led as much as 21 points early in the game, 31-10, with Karl Joseph Abella topping it with a triple.

The lead ballooned to 29 points, 49-20, with Jan Loen Gepiga topping it with another three-point shot heading into halftime.

GM Seafront entered the final period with a commanding 26-point lead, 63-37, and maintained their huge lead until the final buzzer.

