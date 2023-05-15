Cebu Daily Newscast: Thirsty for redemption, Cebuana Elreen Ando breaks SEA Games records in golden lift

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, May 15.

Elreen Ando shattered all existing records in her new weight class on the way to victory on Sunday, the country’s first gold medal in women’s weightlifting at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

The 24-year-old pride of Cebu City slowly raised the massive 98-kilogram metal plates overhead and kept a firm grip before letting go, eclipsing the 96kg standard established by Vietnam’s Hoang Thi Duyen during the Hanoi Games last year.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) plans to designate the outer lanes of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSRC) for the exclusive use of motorcycles.

CCTO made the announcement in a social media post after it also reported that they have recorded at least 120 vehicular accidents in the area from January 1 to May 12, 2023. Most of these accidents involved motorcycles.

Wanting to pursue his dream of making Lapu-Lapu City into a “Little Hong Kong,” Mayor Junard Chan said that a study was now underway to determine the feasibility of operating a monorail or light rail in their city.

In a social media post on Saturday, May 13, Chan said the city government had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Futran Philippines, Inc. through its president, Jose Christopher Fornier.

The company is tasked to do the feasibility study.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has recognized Cebu Daily News Digital (CDN Digital) as the Most Supportive Online News Website, during its 72nd anniversary held in a hotel in Cebu City on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Aside from this, Futch Anthony Inso was also named the Most Supportive Best Reporter for online media for the Gawad Ulat Award.

