Cebu’s Little Hong Kong: Train operation eyed in Lapu-Lapu City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Wanting to pursue his dream of making Lapu-Lapu City into a “Little Hong Kong,” Mayor Junard Chan said that a study was now underway to determine the feasibility of operating a monorail or light rail in their city.

In a social media post on Saturday, May 13, Chan said the city government had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Futran Philippines, Inc. through its president, Jose Christopher Fornier.

The company is tasked to do the feasibility study.

“Mao na ba kaha ni ang sinugdanan sa katumanan sa atong pangandoy nga mamahimong (Cebu’s) Little HongKong?,” Chan said in his post.

(Could this be the start of the realization of our dream to become (Cebu’s) Little Hong Kong?)

Futran Philippines, according to Chan, has expressed its belief that the operation or a train of personal rapid transit was suited in their city, where the Mactan Cebu International Airport was also located.

“Mao sab ang pinakadali gamiton nga mode of transportation sa mga turista, sama sa ubang dagko nga mga nasud like Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan ug uban pa,” he said.

(This is also the mode of transportation for the tourists that is the fastest to use, like that of other big countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan and others.)

Chan said that aside from ensuring fast travel, a train ride would also be expected to be so much cheaper as compared to the other modes of transport since Futran was planning the use of electric train in their city.

“Kung mahuman na ang maong feasibility study ug adunay proponent nga mo-invest sa maong proyekto, kita ang pinaka-unang syudad gawas sa Metro Manila nga makabaton og train isip bag-ong transport system,” Chan added.

(If the feasibility study will be completed and there will be a proponent that will invest in the project, then we will be the first city outside of Metro Manila that can have a train as a new transport system.)

Recognizing the impact of infrastructure and transportation on livability

