Negros town’s acting treasurer sacked over P6-M ‘mystery heist’

BACOLOD CITY, Negros Occidental —The former acting municipal treasurer of Isabela town in Negros Occidental was dismissed from service over the loss of about P6.4 million in government funds that were allegedly stolen inside her house here last January.

Nenette Escarda, whose most recent assignment was as a cashier of the Provincial Treasurer’s Office, was found liable for grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, and malversation of public funds by Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson in a decision dated May 8.

Escarda, 60, was also perpetually disqualified from holding public office, barred from civil service examinations, and her retirement benefits were forfeited in favor of the government.

Unacceptable act

The formal charge against her before the provincial government stated that sometime in January, Escarda, without authority from Isabela Mayor Irene Montilla or the national government, took municipal funds amounting to P2.6 million in cash and P3.8 million in checks from its usual place of safekeeping at the Municipal Treasurer’s Office and brought the amounts to her home at Las Palmas Subdivision in Bacolod City.

On Jan. 21, Escarda reported to the Bacolod City Police Office Station 6 that a robbery took place at her house where she discovered that the money and checks she brought home were missing.

But the Provincial Legal Office, which was tasked to look into the matter, did not believe Escarda’s claims.

“Such act is unacceptable and impermissible. Her dishonest act caused serious damage and grave prejudice to the municipal government of Isabela,” it said.

Irregularities

Aside from taking home P6.4 million in government funds, the Commission on Audit also reported the following irregularities in the cash accountability of Escarda as acting treasurer of Isabela: collections totaling P6,629,146 remained undeposited as of Jan. 20; and cash advances of P972,000 were not liquidated.

Escarda, in her answer to a show cause order issued by Negros Occidental Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz on Feb. 7, admitted she was negligent in bringing home the cash and checks entrusted to her.

Montilla said the governor’s order to dismiss Escarda from service was a fair decision based on evidence.

The mayor said Provincial Legal Officer Alberto Nellas Jr. suggested that the municipality file criminal charges against Escarda “because that is the only way she will be held liable and accountable for all the cash and checks that had gone missing while she was in possession of them.”

