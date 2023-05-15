Pride of Lapu-Lapu City: Maria Ella Alcoseba wins gold in arnis competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines— One of the vaunted arnisadors of Lapu-Lapu Arnis de Abanico, Maria Ella Alcoseba, won the gold medal in the arnis women’s single stick 50-kilogram bantamweight division in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center, Cambodia on Monday evening, May 15, 2023.

Alcoseba put on a superb performance in the gold medal round after beating Moe Moe Aye of Myanmar, 30-27, in three rounds.

She also defeated Thi Yen Linh Nguyen of Vietnam in the semifinals, while Aye edged Cambodia’s Pok Phala to forge their gold medal round showdown.

Alcoseba gave the Philippines its 49th gold medal in the SEA Games and fourth in the arnis event.

The other gold medalists of the Philippine’s arnis team were Dexler Bolambao in the men’s full contact live stick bantamweight division, Charlotte Ann Paredes Tolentino in the women’s full contact padded stick bantamweight division, and Jedah Mae Soriano in the women’s full contact padded stick lightweight division.

Lapu-Lapu Congresswoman Ma. Cynthia King Chan already congratulated Alcoseba for her gold medal win through a Facebook post.

“Wala gyud ang anga sa atong Lapu-Lapu Arnis de Abanico member nga si Maria Ella Alcoseba ang paglangkat sa gold medal sa 32nd Sea Games sa Women’s Full Contact Live Stick (Bantamweight), nga kasamtangang gipahigayon sa nasod nga Cambodia. We are so proud of you, Ella! Congratulations! Pugay! Po!,” Chan wrote on her post.

