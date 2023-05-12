Hermosa, Cebu triathlete, on winning SEAG gold: It was fun, challenging experience

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano triathlete Matthew Justine Hermosa said he did not expect to win a gold medal in his first stint in the Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) after he and three other Filipino triathletes topped the mixed relay of the aquathlon event last May 6, 2023, at Kep Beach in Cambodia.

The 18-year-old Talisay City native ruled the mixed relay of the aquathlon event at one hour nine minutes and 56 seconds. Joining him was Kira Ellis, Erika Burgos and Iñaki Lorbes in winning the gold medal.

READ: Remolino bags silver medal in SEAG aquathlon

Hermosa: I did not expect to win gold

For Hermosa, it was a fun and challenging experience for him.

“For me, I didn’t expect to win gold, I expected a podium finish like maybe bronze or silver. It was a great bonus to receive and take home the gold medal and adding it to the tally,” said Hermosa.

“It was fun and at the same time it was quite challenging. The pressure from it is very different from our local races. Everyone’s eyes are on you and the expectations are so high. It was indescribable and mixed emotions to have won the gold medal but thankfully we did,” he said.

Hermosa is one of the three Cebuano triathletes who campaigned for the Philippines in the 32nd SEA Games.

READ: Despite penalty, Cebuano Remolino manages bronze in men’s individual triathlon of SEA Games

Three Cebu triathletes

The other two were Andrew Kim Remolino who secured a silver medal in the men’s aquathlon and a bronze medal in the men’s triathlon event. Also, 2022 SEA Games bronze medalist Raven Faith Alcoseba competed along with them.

“It was a very challenging race because for aquathlon you have to do a swim of 500 m and after that you have to do a sprint run of 2.5 km. On the swim it was a very big challenge because the waves were so big, the water was so dark and the current was so strong that it would push you back to the shore,” Hermosa recalled.

“But I was fortunate enough to come out of the swim 3rd behind Vietnam and Indonesia, and on the run I was able to catch up with the two and I was able to finish 1st and giving a few seconds gap to my fellow teammates.”

Hermosa, Remolino, and Alcoseba already flew back home to Cebu on Wednesday and will receive a hero’s welcome through a motorcade on Sunday in Talisay City.

All three of them will shift their focus on the Asian Triathlon Championships in Japan this June.

RELATED STORIES

SEA Games 2023: Filipino bets hike athletics’ medal haul with silvers, bronze

Janry Ubas wins long jump gold to end string of SEA Games heartbreaks

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP