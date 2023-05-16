VBP opens third office location in PH, setting new standards for virtual collaboration

Virtual Business Partners (VBP) opened its newest office location in the Philippines last May 12, 2023, at JEG Tower, right in the heart of Archbishop Reyes Avenue, Cebu City.

The newly opened office at JEG Tower is VBP’s third office location, along with the two other offices in Mango Avenue and one in Cagayan de Oro City.

The Philippine-Australian company’s celebration of this new milestone is spearheaded by CEO Dave Carney, executives, VIPs, partners, team members, and delegates of the VBP Outsourcing Study Your 2023.

The event is VBP’s first step toward revolutionizing the virtual business landscape that aims to inspire and empower team members searching for knowledge and career growth and setting the new standard for virtual collaboration.

“The idea with this office, and obviously it’s a brand new building that is sort of leading the way with some of its innovation around, that was something very important to us to be a good office facility. But probably not so much the technology, it’s more, we design this office in a post-pandemic setup with the idea that our teams are all hybrid,” says Carney.

Carney added, “As far as I’m aware, we are the first office to design specifically with a hybrid working model in place, certainly in Cebu. You’ll see it’s a lot more cafe-style, and it’s different. And the reason for that is we are committed to working in a hybrid environment, not working from home, not working from the office. But we think the best is the hybrid where people come in a couple of days and return to work from home.”

“Our CDO office was more like a satellite. We’ve always seen Cebu as a head office for us. And we don’t feel like we’ve saturated the employment market here. There are still plenty of opportunities. And so, this is a place we want to continue growing. We might still look for other locations,” says Carney.

Based in Cebu, VBP is a company that caters to over 200 financial clients in Australia, offering a range of services, including business growth, consulting, and delivery capabilities. Its expertise lies in financial planning, with a service portfolio encompassing administration, paraplanning, mortgage broking, and bookkeeping, among others.

VBP is driven by a strong desire to drive change, collaborating with Financial Advisers in Australia to promote financial well-being for their clients in the present and the long term. VBP utilizes valuable insights to empower advisers and provides adaptable solutions by implementing best practice systems, processes, and teams.

At the heart of VBP’s mission is the commitment to a human-centered approach, prioritizing the growth and opportunities of its team members. As VBP’s team members forge their careers, they embody the essence of the company’s DNA and the shared value it holds with its clients.

VBP is looking to expand its services to serve more Australian-based clients and provide more opportunities to new grads, particularly in the accounting space. It is an area the company aims to attract. With that, the business solutions provider can flourish along with its team members.

For more details about VBP’s job opportunities, visit their official Facebook page at VBP Careers & Culture. You may also head to their website at https://www.virtualbusinesspartners.com.au/.

