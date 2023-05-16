Authorities probe if fatal collision in Juana Osmeña was ‘intentional’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities are now determining whether the deadly road collision along Juana Osmeña Street here on Tuesday, May 16, that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man, was intentional.

A motorcycle and a multicab figured in a road crash along Juana Osmeña Street in uptown Cebu City past 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Gleven Karry Garces, died on the spot, police confirmed, while the multicab’s driver, Derrick Trance, sustained minor injuries.

Garces was traversing the northbound lane of the road. Trance, on the other hand, was headed south.

According to Trance, the motorcycle hit his vehicle head-on. Minutes before the tragedy occurred, he said he saw Garces’ motorcycle counterflowing, prompting him to stop on his lane and pull over.

But the motorcycle did not slow down, Trance said, ultimately crashing head-on into his vehicle.

Due to the impact, Garces suffered severe head injuries. It also damaged the driver’s side of the multicab.

The impact broke the multicab’s windshield and headlights, and tore apart its hood.

The victim’s girlfriend, Michelle Baclayon, suspected that Garces intentionally crashed his motorcycle as he kept repeating how tiresome and stressful his life had been.

In an interview with Cebu-based radio station dyHP, Baclayon said she recently learned that Garces had been drinking, and that they got into a fight the night before the tragedy.

Early Tuesday morning, Garces went to Baclayon’s residence in Sitio San Roque, Brgy. Banawa to resolve their conflict.

However, the couple fought again while driving towards Juana Osmeña Street.

Baclayon admitted they were not wearing any helmets at that time, and stopped within the vicinity of a hotel in Juana Osmeña Street to avoid being flagged down by traffic enforcers.

When Baclayon told Garces to leave, she was surprised that he speed away onboard his motorcycle.

In the meantime, Police Staff Sergeant Marlou Mercader of the Cebu City’s Traffic Enforcement Unit said they will continue to conduct further investigation to confirm Baclayon’s suspicions.

